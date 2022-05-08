Voters approve constitutional amendments

Princeton voters had the opportunity to cast their votes on two amendments to the Texas Constitution in the Saturday, May 7 election.

Both propositions concerned property taxes.

In the elections for the Texas Constitution, voters approved both Proposition 1 and Proposition 2, both of which lowered property taxes.

Voters cast over 1.1 million votes in support of Proposition 1 and a little over 1.1 million votes in favor of Proposition 2.

For more stories, such as these, subscribe to The Princeton Herald.