Local VFW post to celebrate 75 years May 14

A local veterans organization is coming together to celebrate a historic milestone and wants to share it with the community.

The Princeton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9167 is celebrating its 75th anniversary from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Veterans Memorial Park.

Post Quartermaster Robert Smith said he hopes the public will join them in their recognition of their presence in the city.

“We want members of the public to come and share in our joy for our post,” Smith said.

Although the post sold its building nearly one year ago, it still has a strong community presence. It recently sponsored an essay contest in December 2021 and also performs trash cleanups following Princeton High School home football games.

Smith said the post is working on getting a new building but it is likely a year or two away from completion.

There is no cost to register or attend. Local veterans who are interested in becoming members of the post can also reach out to Smith at 214-726-5809.

For the full story, see the May 12 issue of The Princeton Herald.