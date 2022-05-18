Subscribe
Police Department hosting Coffee with a Cop

by | May 18, 2022

Residents interested in communing with their local police department will have an opportunity to do so in an upcoming community event.

The Princeton Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Origin Chiropractic, located at 310 N Main Street.

“Coffee with Cops is a community event that is designed to build trust and foster the relationship between the police department and our community,” says Police Chief Mark Moyle. “It is an opportunity, in a casual setting, for open dialog and improved communication between police officers and citizens. We have found these events to be very beneficial to all involved and would encourage all that are able to attend to do so.”

Often the community’s only interaction with the police is during a time of emergency or crisis. During these events, the community is left with questions about police practices and procedures.

Coffee with a Cop events are designed to provide an opportunity for the community to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know their local police department.

Residents can stay informed and up to date on the latest happenings and upcoming events by visiting princetontx.gov.

