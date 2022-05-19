Panthers optimistic despite roster turnover

The Princeton Panthers are entering year two with head coach Ervin Chandler and are optimistic for the upcoming season.

Despite several key losses from last season’s team, the spirit in spring practice is high and the coaching staff has noticed the effort put forth on the field.

“The energy and want-to are just so high,” Chandler said. “These kids have been in the program now for a year, so we don’t have to do as much teaching this spring and the kids are picking up on things quickly. It’s been a great spring.”

The Panthers will feature a young roster in 2022, with several seniors graduating from the team. The biggest position battle will be at quarterback, where juniors Vyron Hambric and Braeden Ratliff hope to earn the starting nod to replace the three-year starter, Isaiah Sadler.

Hambric saw action last season but not a lot behind the incumbent, who threw for over 1,600 yards in 2021.

“We lost 30 seniors last year, most of them in really key spots,” Chandler said. “It’s been very refreshing to see the kids come out there and just get rolling. We haven’t really missed a beat despite the losses and the young kids are ready to prove themselves.”

Outside of quarterback, coach Chandler is excited about the returning players along the offensive and defensive line. Jacob Speer and Christian Simmons, who is moving to the offensive side of the ball this season, should feature as starters for the Panthers.

