Subscribe
Read Local

Journalism program finishes strong in first year

by | May 20, 2022 | Latest

Although the Princeton High School University Interscholastic League journalism team is in its nascent stages, it has already had a strong showing at the state level.

The program, coached by Princeton ISD Communications Specialist Alyssa Boehringer, had each of its three students make regionals with one student, Rachel Sadler winning a state championship in news writing and editorial writing.

Each student on the team also made the UIL All-State staff for journalism which Boehringer said is not easy. Students earned points by attending competitions and also from any placements they had throughout the season.

“It’s not an easy achievement because they have to medal at several competitions, not just attend them throughout the year,” Boerhinger said. “They learned a lot about it at the beginning of the year and were constantly gunning for it.”

In the UIL journalism competition, students can compete in newswriting, feature writing, editorial writing, headline writing and copywriting. 

At the district level, the top three finishers advance to the regional competition. From regionals, the top three finishes go on to compete at the state competition.

To be eligible for the team, students are required to take Boehringer’s journalism class, which is open to any student at Princeton High School.

For the full story, see the May 19 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton football schedule set for 2022 season

Princeton football schedule set for 2022 season

May 20, 2022 | ,

Football season is around the corner for the Princeton Panthers With spring football in full swing and a new season in the fall, there is plenty of changes and reasons for excitement for the program. Division II District 7-5A features some new teams, including...

read more
Panthers optimistic despite roster turnover

Panthers optimistic despite roster turnover

May 19, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers are entering year two with head coach Ervin Chandler and are optimistic for the upcoming season. Despite several key losses from last season’s team, the spirit in spring practice is high and the coaching staff has noticed the effort put forth on...

read more
PISD trustees tackle sex ed curriculum requirements

PISD trustees tackle sex ed curriculum requirements

May 19, 2022 |

Although the state regulates the curriculum for sexual education classes in schools, Princeton ISD is still required to convene a School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) to review any instructional materials. Wendy Cain, an assessment coordinator for PISD, presented the...

read more
Voters asked to cast runoff ballots

Voters asked to cast runoff ballots

May 19, 2022 |

Voters will once again head to the polls to cast their ballot in the Democratic and Republican primary runoff races. Texas is among ten states that conduct runoff elections as part of the political party nomination process. A runoff election is called when no...

read more
Police Department hosting Coffee with a Cop

Police Department hosting Coffee with a Cop

May 18, 2022 |

Residents interested in communing with their local police department will have an opportunity to do so in an upcoming community event. The Princeton Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Origin Chiropractic, located...

read more
Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today

May 16, 2022 |

Early voting for the Democrat and Republican primary runoff elections begins today and runs through Friday, May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during early voting and on Election Day. Texas is an open primary state,...

read more
Princeton High names top two graduates

Princeton High names top two graduates

May 14, 2022 |

Dedication to their studies and hard work allowed two students to achieve the two top spots in Princeton High School’s graduating Class of 2022. The rankings placed Naomi English as valedictorian and Elizabeth Samples salutatorian for their graduating class. Naomi...

read more
Collin County values continue to rise

Collin County values continue to rise

May 13, 2022 |

Collin County property values once again show an increase, according to figures released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). The CCAD mailed the 2022 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business personal property mailings are...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April