Journalism program finishes strong in first year

Although the Princeton High School University Interscholastic League journalism team is in its nascent stages, it has already had a strong showing at the state level.

The program, coached by Princeton ISD Communications Specialist Alyssa Boehringer, had each of its three students make regionals with one student, Rachel Sadler winning a state championship in news writing and editorial writing.

Each student on the team also made the UIL All-State staff for journalism which Boehringer said is not easy. Students earned points by attending competitions and also from any placements they had throughout the season.

“It’s not an easy achievement because they have to medal at several competitions, not just attend them throughout the year,” Boerhinger said. “They learned a lot about it at the beginning of the year and were constantly gunning for it.”

In the UIL journalism competition, students can compete in newswriting, feature writing, editorial writing, headline writing and copywriting.

At the district level, the top three finishers advance to the regional competition. From regionals, the top three finishes go on to compete at the state competition.

To be eligible for the team, students are required to take Boehringer’s journalism class, which is open to any student at Princeton High School.

