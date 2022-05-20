Princeton football schedule set for 2022 season

Football season is around the corner for the Princeton Panthers

With spring football in full swing and a new season in the fall, there is plenty of changes and reasons for excitement for the program. Division II District 7-5A features some new teams, including Terrell, Mesquite Poteet, Melissa, Greenville and Crandall.

Here is the football schedule for Princeton in 2022 (home games in italics):

Princeton Panthers:

Week 0 – Thursday, Aug. 18 @ Ennis Lions (Scrimmage)

Week 1 – Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Lebanon Trail

Week 2 – Friday, Sept. 2 @ Sherman

Week 3 – Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Lake Dallas (Homecoming)

Week 4 – Friday, Sept. 16 @ Mesquite Poteet

Week 5 – Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Greenville (Future Panthers Night)

Week 6 – Bye Week

Week 7 – Friday, Oct. 7 @ Lovejoy

Week 8 – Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Terrell (Middle School Night)

Week 9 – Friday, Oct. 21 @ Denison

Week 10 – Friday, Oct. 28 @ Melissa

Week 11 – Friday, Nov. 4 vs. Crandall (Senior Night)

