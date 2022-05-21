Police Department releases racial profiling report

Princeton’s Police Department released its annual racial profiling report which showed no major discrepancies with past data.

The report was approved on the consent agenda during the April 25 city council meeting.

It reviewed all stops made by officers in 2021 because it covers data from the previous year of the report, said Deputy Chief James Waters.

“It’s a way to watch what our patrol officers are doing in the field,” Waters said. “It’s a way to highlight any potential profiling issues we may have with an officer.”

The report is also a way for the department to be transparent about its activities with the public, said Police Chief Mark Moyle.

“It’s critical for the community to see,” Moyle said.

There were 4,912 traffic stops initiated by officers in 2021. Of those, 3,605 of stops resulted in a verbal warning, 1,192 ended with a citation, 67 were issued a written warning and the remaining 54 cases resulted in an arrest.

The report said there were no traffic stops which resulted in bodily injury to an individual.

The data from the 2021 report indicated an officer did not know the race or ethnicity of a driver over 95% of the time. Waters said this is a normal number because of several factors an officer may be dealing with when a stop is made.

