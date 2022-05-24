Subscribe
Read Local

Election Day is today

by | May 24, 2022 | Latest

Voters are heading to the polls for another time to influence the candidates that will appear on the November ballot.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 24, and voters will cast their ballots in the runoff election. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Texas is an open primary state, meaning that voters do not register with a party and instead cast their ballot in either the Democratic or Republican primary, not both. Additionally, the Texas Election Code states individuals can’t vote for a different party than they voted for in the March primaries.

In the state elections, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and George P. Bush will face each other in the Republican primary runoff for attorney general.

Republican voters will also choose between Tim Westley and Dawn Buckingham for Commissioner of the General Land Office.

The last state race on the Republican ballot is for the Railroad Commission. Sarah Stogner is challenging incumbent Wayne Christian.

At the county level, incumbent Lynne Finley faces Mike Gould for the Republican nomination for the District Clerk position.

Democratic voters will choose between Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier as the nominee for Lieutenant Governor.

In the Democratic race for the attorney general nomination, Joe Jaworski and Rochelle Mercedes Garza are facing each other.

Democratic voters will also decide on the Comptroller of Public Affairs race between Janet T. Dudding and Angel Lois Vega.

The last race on the Democratic ballot for Collin County voters is the Democratic Party County Chair. Incumbent Mike Rawlins is being challenged by Caroline Werner.

Polling locations in the area include Collin College Farmersville Campus, located at 501 South Collin Parkway and the Princeton Municipal Center, located at 2000 East Princeton Drive. Collin County voters can cast their ballot at any polling location within the county.

0 Comments

Related News

Police Department releases racial profiling report

Police Department releases racial profiling report

May 21, 2022 |

Princeton’s Police Department released its annual racial profiling report which showed no major discrepancies with past data. The report was approved on the consent agenda during the April 25 city council meeting.  It reviewed all stops made by officers in 2021...

read more
Princeton football schedule set for 2022 season

Princeton football schedule set for 2022 season

May 20, 2022 | ,

Football season is around the corner for the Princeton Panthers With spring football in full swing and a new season in the fall, there is plenty of changes and reasons for excitement for the program. Division II District 7-5A features some new teams, including...

read more
Journalism program finishes strong in first year

Journalism program finishes strong in first year

May 20, 2022 |

Although the Princeton High School University Interscholastic League journalism team is in its nascent stages, it has already had a strong showing at the state level. The program, coached by Princeton ISD Communications Specialist Alyssa Boehringer, had each of its...

read more
Panthers optimistic despite roster turnover

Panthers optimistic despite roster turnover

May 19, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers are entering year two with head coach Ervin Chandler and are optimistic for the upcoming season. Despite several key losses from last season’s team, the spirit in spring practice is high and the coaching staff has noticed the effort put forth on...

read more
PISD trustees tackle sex ed curriculum requirements

PISD trustees tackle sex ed curriculum requirements

May 19, 2022 |

Although the state regulates the curriculum for sexual education classes in schools, Princeton ISD is still required to convene a School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) to review any instructional materials. Wendy Cain, an assessment coordinator for PISD, presented the...

read more
Voters asked to cast runoff ballots

Voters asked to cast runoff ballots

May 19, 2022 |

Voters will once again head to the polls to cast their ballot in the Democratic and Republican primary runoff races. Texas is among ten states that conduct runoff elections as part of the political party nomination process. A runoff election is called when no...

read more
Police Department hosting Coffee with a Cop

Police Department hosting Coffee with a Cop

May 18, 2022 |

Residents interested in communing with their local police department will have an opportunity to do so in an upcoming community event. The Princeton Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Origin Chiropractic, located...

read more
Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today

May 16, 2022 |

Early voting for the Democrat and Republican primary runoff elections begins today and runs through Friday, May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during early voting and on Election Day. Texas is an open primary state,...

read more
Princeton High names top two graduates

Princeton High names top two graduates

May 14, 2022 |

Dedication to their studies and hard work allowed two students to achieve the two top spots in Princeton High School’s graduating Class of 2022. The rankings placed Naomi English as valedictorian and Elizabeth Samples salutatorian for their graduating class. Naomi...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April