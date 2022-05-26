Subscribe
Read Local

Young Panthers battle in spring game

by | May 26, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Princeton Panthers unofficially opened the 2022 season with the annual spring game last Friday, May 20.

The team has the daunting task of replacing 30 seniors from their varsity roster. Second-year head coach Ervin Chandler believes the players are putting in the work to be successful and have the talent to make an impact next season.

“The young kids did really well out there,” Chandler said. “We split the upper-level students up and then I told them the atmosphere would be a little bit different. We had a great crowd, the band and they went out and responded so well and competed.”

One area the younger players stood out was in the running back position. Junior Ombati led the team with 1,185 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing last season, and he’ll have to be replaced by a committee. Bryce Dade and Presley Self showed some tough running on the maroon team, while freshman Je’Keylen Montgomery-Perkins showed a lot of speed and versatility on the white team.

“It’s going to be hard to replace Junior Ombati, who was a great kid,” Chandler said. “He was a good back for us and the younger guys got some big shoes to fill. Bryce had a great spring and is looking great. He’s going to be tough to tackle. Presley Self also had a great spring and they complement each other very well. Je’Keylen did some nice things as a rising sophomore and all three should contribute.”

Overall, coach Chandler said he liked the team’s work this spring but was happy to see the Panthers on the field and hitting each other this season.

“The energy was just awesome,” Chandler said. “The kids went out there and brought the juice and worked hard every day. It’s most important to have energy and have fun out there.”

Princeton’s offense is also replacing its starting quarterback this season, with Braedon Ratliff and Vyron Hambric competing for the starting job. While no starter was named yet, coach Chandler likes his group with four young players that have been taking in what the coaches are teaching them this spring.

“We’ve got a good group that’s been doing a lot of good things this spring to get better,” Chandler said. “Braedon has really worked hard and put in the effort this spring, working with his coaches and he’s developed a lot in just a few short weeks.”

Defensively, Princeton is replacing plenty of faces, but outside linebacker Billy Sanchez stuck out as a returning starter. After leading the team with seven tackles for loss and two sacks last season, the team will be relying on his leadership this upcoming season.

“He’s the heart and soul of the defense,” Chandler said. “He goes out and competes so hard and we have high expectations of him. Most importantly, he has high expectations of himself and we expect him to lead this defense.”

Princeton now gears up for the summer before their first regular season game on Aug. 26 at home against Lebanon Trail.

For more stories such as these, subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Memorial Day celebration planned

Memorial Day celebration planned

May 27, 2022 |

An upcoming holiday is a time to recognize local veterans and the lives of soldiers who paid the ultimate price serving in the military. Residents and veterans in Princeton are will be able to recognize veterans and soldiers who have died serving their country at 10...

read more
Council pulls plug on Oncor’s rate increase for 90 days

Council pulls plug on Oncor’s rate increase for 90 days

May 26, 2022 |

Oncor’s notice of rate increase caused councilmembers to blow a fuse after numerous power outages earlier this year. Council considered a resolution suspending the rate increase proposed by the power provider during the regular meeting Monday, May 23. The suspension...

read more
Election Day is today

Election Day is today

May 24, 2022 |

Voters are heading to the polls for another time to influence the candidates that will appear on the November ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24, and voters will cast their ballots in the runoff election. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Texas is...

read more
Police Department releases racial profiling report

Police Department releases racial profiling report

May 21, 2022 |

Princeton’s Police Department released its annual racial profiling report which showed no major discrepancies with past data. The report was approved on the consent agenda during the April 25 city council meeting.  It reviewed all stops made by officers in 2021...

read more
Princeton football schedule set for 2022 season

Princeton football schedule set for 2022 season

May 20, 2022 | ,

Football season is around the corner for the Princeton Panthers With spring football in full swing and a new season in the fall, there is plenty of changes and reasons for excitement for the program. Division II District 7-5A features some new teams, including...

read more
Journalism program finishes strong in first year

Journalism program finishes strong in first year

May 20, 2022 |

Although the Princeton High School University Interscholastic League journalism team is in its nascent stages, it has already had a strong showing at the state level. The program, coached by Princeton ISD Communications Specialist Alyssa Boehringer, had each of its...

read more
Panthers optimistic despite roster turnover

Panthers optimistic despite roster turnover

May 19, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers are entering year two with head coach Ervin Chandler and are optimistic for the upcoming season. Despite several key losses from last season’s team, the spirit in spring practice is high and the coaching staff has noticed the effort put forth on...

read more
PISD trustees tackle sex ed curriculum requirements

PISD trustees tackle sex ed curriculum requirements

May 19, 2022 |

Although the state regulates the curriculum for sexual education classes in schools, Princeton ISD is still required to convene a School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) to review any instructional materials. Wendy Cain, an assessment coordinator for PISD, presented the...

read more
Princeton star wins state championship

Princeton star wins state championship

May 19, 2022 |

Gavin Champ was eager to win a state championship for himself and the Princeton community. On Friday, he realized that dream, winning the state championship in the boys 5A triple jump. He finished with a distance of 48-5.5, four inches ahead of second place Kedrick...

read more
Voters asked to cast runoff ballots

Voters asked to cast runoff ballots

May 19, 2022 |

Voters will once again head to the polls to cast their ballot in the Democratic and Republican primary runoff races. Texas is among ten states that conduct runoff elections as part of the political party nomination process. A runoff election is called when no...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April