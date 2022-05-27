Subscribe
ERCOT projects enough capacity for summer demand

May 27, 2022

Being asked to conserve electricity is becoming increasingly frequent for Texas residents, regardless of the season.

The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued requests to residents to conserve electricity wherever possible Friday, May 13, after six power plants unexpectedly shut down. 

Residents were asked to conserve energy between 3-8 p.m. May 13-15, but ERCOT reported other power generating sources were operating as expected. It extended the requests to May 18-20, but Interim Chief Executive Officer Brad Jones said residents curtailing electrical use has been successful.

“ERCOT will continue to closely monitor grid conditions as the unseasonable heat continues,” Jones said. “I want to thank Texans who reduced their electric demand. And, I thank the power generators who completed their maintenance and repairs quickly to get back online and meet Texans’ needs during this heatwave. With these efforts, we are no longer requesting Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity during peak evening hours.”

Chairman of Public Utility Commission of Texas Peter Lake said several reforms aimed at improving reliability of the Texas power grid have been successful during a news conference held Tuesday, May 17.

“Our transition from a crisis-based business model to a reliability-based business model is showing results,” Lake said. “Our combination of conservative grid management and reforms here at the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT have also shown results.”

For the full story, see the May 26 issue of The Princeton Herald.

