Memorial Day celebration planned

An upcoming holiday is a time to recognize local veterans and the lives of soldiers who paid the ultimate price serving in the military.

Residents and veterans in Princeton are will be able to recognize veterans and soldiers who have died serving their country at 10 a.m. in an event held at the Municipal Center.

VFW Post 9167, the city of Princeton and the Princeton Cemetery are teaming up to hold the ceremony.

Incoming Commander of Post 9167 and Army veteran Preston Callaway said his son, Jonathan, will speak at the event and he is proud his son is able to share his story.

Jonathan graduated from Princeton High School in 2007 and served in the Marine Corps, where he was a crew chief on a Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion. Jonathan also served as a crew chief on the presidential helicopter, Marine One, from 2011 until his honorable discharge in 2013.

Preston said the ceremony allows other veterans, like himself, and the public to recognize the sacrifices military personnel have made for the freedoms residents enjoy.

“We can never repay people who gave everything for the freedoms we have,” Preston said. “I was able to come home and enjoy my family and friends because others paid the ultimate price.”

Councilmember Steve Deffibaugh, a Marine Corps veteran, handled some of the planning on the city side. He said there will be a color guard made up of members from the fire department and police department.

Deffibaugh said he hopes there will be a live stream of the ceremony so residents unable to attend in person will still be able to watch it.

There will also be a Decoration Day observance in the Princeton Cemetery Sunday, May 29.

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day, which was dedicated to remembering fallen Union soldiers from the Civil War. It was born from the tradition of families with Confederate soldiers observing those who died fighting for the Confederacy.

Following World War I, all soldiers who served in the military were recognized.

Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971 and a national moment of remembrance is held at 3 p.m. local time.

Military regulations stipulate that flags fly at half-staff beginning at daybreak and return to full staff at noon. The flags are flown lower to commemorate fallen comrades.

