Ribbon-cutting held for Lavon sub-courthouse

Community leaders and elected officials gathered in Lavon to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new sub-courthouse for Precinct 2.

The courthouse, located at 1025 South State Highway 78 in Lavon, holds the offices of Justice of the Peace Judge Jerry Shaffer and Constable Gary Edwards.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill, acting as host, thanked those who attended. Hill said he was proud of the building and added that he thinks the courthouse will be a “great place to work and serve the community.”

Collin County administrator Bill Bilyeu spoke after Hill.

“I really want to tell the city [of Lavon] thanks,” Bilyeu said. “Without you, we wouldn’t have sewer and water, and that is really important to the operation of the judicial system.”

Bilyeu said the constable and Justice of the Peace staff designed the office layout, adding that the construction “got off to a rocky start” but ended with a “beautiful building.”

Shaffer thanked the commissioners court for the new building.

“Mostly, we are thankful for the people who go down to the tax office and pay their taxes,” Shaffer said. “All of them are the ones who allowed us to be here.”

Edwards said he is looking forward to working with the Lavon Police Chief J. Michael Jones and the city of Lavon.

Court Administrator Shonda Powell said Precinct 2 serves Blue Ridge, Farmersville, Josephine, Nevada, Copeville and Lavon, as well as parts of Princeton and the Collin County portions of Wylie and Sachse.

