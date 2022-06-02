City, VFW host Memorial Day celebration

City officials and VFW Post 9167 gathered to commemorate soldiers who died serving their country.

For the first time, the new Municipal Center hosted the indoor ceremony held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30.

Mayor Brianna Chacon gave the opening remarks and welcomed those in attendance.

“The reason that we are all gathered here is to remember those who made a way of life possible for us,” Chacon said. “Today we are grateful for and celebrate those who loved their country enough to lay down their lives in the greatest act of love for us.”

Chacon also quoted John 15:13 saying, “There is no greater love than to lay your life down for your friend.”

Councilmember Steve Deffibaugh, a Marine Corps veteran and serves as a member of the Collin County Marine Corps League, gave the invocation.

Deffibaugh said Memorial Day is a time to remember the sacrifice made by service members who have died in combat and the freedoms they helped protect.

After Deffibaugh gave the invocation, a combined color guard from VFW Post 9167 and the Princeton Fire Department posted the colors.

Following the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, Chacon introduced the ceremony’s keynote speaker, Jonathan Callaway.

Callaway graduated from Princeton High School in 2007 and enlisted in the Marine Corps, becoming a crew chief on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter. He also served as the crew chief for the presidential helicopter, Marine One, during the Obama Administration from 2011 until his honorable discharge in 2013.

For the full story, see the June 2 issue of The Princeton Herald.