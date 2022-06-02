Subscribe
Princeton High School graduates 414

Staying true to oneself and the throes of perfectionism were touched on during addresses by the top two graduates of the Class of 2022.

Seniors who are part of Princeton High School’s graduating class walked across the stage Wednesday, May 25, to receive their diplomas before embarking on their next steps in life.

The commencement ceremony was held at the CUTX Event Center, formerly known as the Allen Event Center, located at 200 East Stacy Road #1350, for the 414-student graduating class. Students proceeded down the aisle to “Pomp and Circumstance” performed by the PHS Band.

Principal Clint Sadler welcomed students and attendees to the ceremony and the national anthem was performed by the PHS Choir.

“I am proud of all the students here today who completed their graduation requirements and are prepared to go out into the world in whatever capacity they have chosen,” Sadler said. “When you leave here tonight, remember that Princeton will always be here to support you, but it is time to go out and make your own path.”

In addition to the commencement speaker Luke Strawn, a former PHS graduate and business owner, the Class of 2022’s valedictorian, Naomi English, and salutatorian, Elizabeth Samples, gave speeches to their graduating classmates.

For the full story, see the June 2 issue of The Princeton Herald.

