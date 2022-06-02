Seven Panthers earn postseason awards

The Princeton Panthers wrapped up their regular season with seven all-district team members.

After several close losses during the season, Princeton (3-11, 7-20) finished seventh in the District 10-5A standings. Despite the results, the Panthers had two players named first-team all-district and two more players named second-team all-district.

Blake Lindsey was named first-team all-district for Princeton as the team’s ace pitcher. He led the team with two wins in district play, including a complete game victory on the mound over The Colony on April 19.

Andrew Loera was also named on the first team as the infielder for the Panthers, one of the top hitters on the team. His fellow teammates Humberto Cortes and Ashton Gatica were named to the second team, giving the team four all-district players for the season.

Matthew Delaney, Luke Tarby and Camden Mansanales all were named honorable mentions for the Princeton baseball team. The team had 11 seniors on the roster, while Lindsey and Mansanales are set to return next season.

