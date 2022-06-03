Subscribe
Library summer reading kicks off June 8

Jun 3, 2022

Tis the sea-son for summer reading.

The Lois Nelson Public Library’s summer reading program will begin Wednesday, June 8, and have weekly reading requirements until its conclusion Wednesday, July 27.

Library Director Glenda Puckett said this year’s theme was “Oceans of Possibilities,” which is based off the national theme libraries across the United States are using for their summer reading programs.

Each week, beginning June 8, children can come by and pick up a reading log and a bracelet. They can return their logs each week to earn charms for their bracelet that count toward the grand prize, which will be given to the top reader in the children ages 5-9 group and the children ages 10 and up.

Over the course of the summer reading challenges, there will be a number of books children need to read each week in order to earn their charm. Puckett said readers will also be able to join the challenge at any point in the program, even if they miss a week or two.

The grand prize for the winners will be a $15 Visa prepaid gift card and a packet of books, said Puckett.

She said summer reading is helpful because it helps children continue developing their literacy skills during the summer months while school is out.

“It is important for us to help those kids expand their minds and develop those literacy skills that are so vital,” Puckett said. “You don’t want to miss them over the summer and we want to keep their minds active by encouraging them to read.”

For the full story, see the June 2 issue of The Princeton Herald.

