Subscribe
Read Local

PISD offering free summer meals for residents under 18

by | Jun 9, 2022 | Latest

There’s no such thing as a free lunch; unless it is offered through the local school district.

Princeton ISD is offering free breakfasts and lunches during the summer for residents under the age of 18, which are served at the cafeteria in Princeton High School, located at 1000 East Princeton Drive.

The Seamless Summer Program began offering free meals May 31 and it will continue to serve them until July 1. Breakfast is served from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children do not have to be enrolled in the district to receive a free meal nor do they have to be accompanied by a parent or older sibling.

Princeton ISD Director of Child Nutrition Kelly Alvis said school districts with a certain number of students on free or reduced-cost lunch are required to offer the program over the summer. It is provided by the district in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“There may be families that may not be able to afford the extra meals during the summer that the children would normally be receiving in school,” Alvis said. “By serving the summer meals, we hope that it lessens the burden on these families that struggle to put food on the table.”

Alvis, a seven-year veteran of the district, said the Seamless Summer Program has been offered every year she has worked in the district and it has been offered since before she began working in PISD.

There are no restrictions on those ages 18 and younger, said Alvis. During the school year, students typically need to meet certain requirements laid out by the federal government in order to qualify for a free or reduced-cost lunch at school.

For residents over 18, there is an option to purchase meals served in the cafeteria. Breakfast costs $2.20 per meal and lunch is $3.60 per meal.

The district usually serves around 125 children during its breakfast service and about 250 children each lunch period, Alvis said, adding that some of the students served each day are enrolled in summer school.

“By offering nutritious meals, I feel that it helps the students learn better,” Alvis said. “They don’t have to worry about being hungry. They are able to focus more on their school work.”

In addition to the Seamless Summer Program, there are various other food pantry resources for Princeton residents. 

Culleoka Baptist Church, in conjunction with Amazing Grace Food Pantry in Wylie, hosts a food pantry from 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. The church is located at 3052 FM 982 and boxes of non-perishable food will be available for pick up.

Additionally, People Feeding Princeton holds a food drive on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 9-10 a.m. at Southard Middle School, located at 455 Monte Carlo Boulevard.

There is also the nationwide organization, No Kid Hungry, which helps provide free breakfast and lunch to children. Residents can find a nearby meal site by texting “FOOD” to 877-877.

For more stories, such as these, subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

District officials talk security updates

District officials talk security updates

Jun 11, 2022 |

After another school shooting, local school districts find themselves discussing their current security plans and planning potential upgrades to campus security. Princeton ISD Director of Security Brent Collins is in charge of overseeing campus security and working...

read more
Library hosting Flag Day event June 14

Library hosting Flag Day event June 14

Jun 10, 2022 |

Residents are invited to learn more about the United States flag in an upcoming event hosted by the library. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9167 will host Flag Day at the Lois Nelson Public Library, located at 323 McKinney Avenue, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The...

read more
Speer leads Panther O-line

Speer leads Panther O-line

Jun 9, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers are eager to get back on the football field this season, led by the workhorses up front. Princeton returns two starting offensive linemen to an offense that is experiencing plenty of changeovers. For head coach Eric Chandler, that group will be...

read more
RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

Jun 9, 2022 |

Local aviation and remote control enthusiasts alike fly their aircraft in the skies over a park in Princeton. The Richardson Radio Control Club (RRCC) flies its planes out of Bratonia Park, located at 6540 FM 546 in Princeton. On a sunny day with fair winds, one or...

read more
NTMWD encourages residents to conserve water

NTMWD encourages residents to conserve water

Jun 4, 2022 |

A majority of water use during the summer happens outdoors, according to the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). Public Education Manager Helen Dulac said anywhere from 40%-60% of water usage during the summer is used for watering lawns, adding about half of...

read more
Library summer reading kicks off June 8

Library summer reading kicks off June 8

Jun 3, 2022 |

Tis the sea-son for summer reading. The Lois Nelson Public Library’s summer reading program will begin Wednesday, June 8, and have weekly reading requirements until its conclusion Wednesday, July 27. Library Director Glenda Puckett said this year’s theme was “Oceans...

read more
Princeton High School graduates 414

Princeton High School graduates 414

Jun 2, 2022 |

Staying true to oneself and the throes of perfectionism were touched on during addresses by the top two graduates of the Class of 2022. Seniors who are part of Princeton High School’s graduating class walked across the stage Wednesday, May 25, to receive their...

read more
Seven Panthers earn postseason awards

Seven Panthers earn postseason awards

Jun 2, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers wrapped up their regular season with seven all-district team members. After several close losses during the season, Princeton (3-11, 7-20) finished seventh in the District 10-5A standings. Despite the results, the Panthers had two players named...

read more
City, VFW host Memorial Day celebration

City, VFW host Memorial Day celebration

Jun 2, 2022 |

City officials and VFW Post 9167 gathered to commemorate soldiers who died serving their country. For the first time, the new Municipal Center hosted the indoor ceremony held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. Mayor Brianna Chacon gave the opening remarks and welcomed those...

read more
Abbott requests special committees

Abbott requests special committees

Jun 1, 2022 |

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter today to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas Legislative leaders convene special committees following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April