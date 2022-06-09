PISD offering free summer meals for residents under 18

There’s no such thing as a free lunch; unless it is offered through the local school district.

Princeton ISD is offering free breakfasts and lunches during the summer for residents under the age of 18, which are served at the cafeteria in Princeton High School, located at 1000 East Princeton Drive.

The Seamless Summer Program began offering free meals May 31 and it will continue to serve them until July 1. Breakfast is served from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children do not have to be enrolled in the district to receive a free meal nor do they have to be accompanied by a parent or older sibling.

Princeton ISD Director of Child Nutrition Kelly Alvis said school districts with a certain number of students on free or reduced-cost lunch are required to offer the program over the summer. It is provided by the district in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“There may be families that may not be able to afford the extra meals during the summer that the children would normally be receiving in school,” Alvis said. “By serving the summer meals, we hope that it lessens the burden on these families that struggle to put food on the table.”

Alvis, a seven-year veteran of the district, said the Seamless Summer Program has been offered every year she has worked in the district and it has been offered since before she began working in PISD.

There are no restrictions on those ages 18 and younger, said Alvis. During the school year, students typically need to meet certain requirements laid out by the federal government in order to qualify for a free or reduced-cost lunch at school.

For residents over 18, there is an option to purchase meals served in the cafeteria. Breakfast costs $2.20 per meal and lunch is $3.60 per meal.

The district usually serves around 125 children during its breakfast service and about 250 children each lunch period, Alvis said, adding that some of the students served each day are enrolled in summer school.

“By offering nutritious meals, I feel that it helps the students learn better,” Alvis said. “They don’t have to worry about being hungry. They are able to focus more on their school work.”

In addition to the Seamless Summer Program, there are various other food pantry resources for Princeton residents.

Culleoka Baptist Church, in conjunction with Amazing Grace Food Pantry in Wylie, hosts a food pantry from 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. The church is located at 3052 FM 982 and boxes of non-perishable food will be available for pick up.

Additionally, People Feeding Princeton holds a food drive on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 9-10 a.m. at Southard Middle School, located at 455 Monte Carlo Boulevard.

There is also the nationwide organization, No Kid Hungry, which helps provide free breakfast and lunch to children. Residents can find a nearby meal site by texting “FOOD” to 877-877.

