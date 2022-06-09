Speer leads Panther O-line

The Princeton Panthers are eager to get back on the football field this season, led by the workhorses up front.

Princeton returns two starting offensive linemen to an offense that is experiencing plenty of changeovers. For head coach Eric Chandler, that group will be led by returning starter Jacob Speer.

“He’s the heart and soul of our offensive line,” Chandler said. “He works hard out there and is going to do a good job for us. We’ll move him around quite a bit and he’ll probably end up playing every position for the team on that line.”

Flanking Speer will be a combination of Raydon Dockery, who played some snaps for the Panthers varsity team last season, along with several other young players representing depth. Christian Simmons moves over from the defensive line, while Gabe Correa, Landon Peach, Eddy Najera and Cole Landers will vie for the final three positions.

Even without three penciled-in starters, coach Chandler likes to see plenty of options he and the coaching staff have to pick from.

“We have some depth in that group for sure,” Chandler said. “We have several guys who have put in the work this spring and they’re going to be solid for us. We graduated three offensive linemen from last season and we’ll see how they step up.”

For the full story, see the June 9 issue of The Princeton Herald.