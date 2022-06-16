Farmersville to host Audie Murphy Day

Farmersville is gearing up to bring back its signature community event when it honors veterans and active duty personnel — along with World War II hero Audie Murphy — in a ceremony that the COVID-19 pandemic put on the shelf the past two years.

The 21st Audie Murphy Day celebration is returning Saturday, June 18 and planners are hard at work making sure the commemoration does justice to veterans and the memory of the city’s favored and famed son.

Murphy was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II when he virtually single-handedly saved the French village of Holtzwihr from a German armored unit. The engagement occurred in January 1945, and for his heroism, Murphy received the Medal of Honor. Holtzwihr has honored Murphy every year for decades as well for what he did to save the town. In 2021, Farmersville and Holtzwihr entered into a sister-city agreement in a joint signing ceremony in both communities.

Holtzwihr is a tiny village on France’s border with Germany.

“It’s going to be pretty cool,” said newly re-elected Mayor Bryon Wiebold, who along with his wife, Misty Wiebold, is leading the organizing effort.

For those who want to get a jump-start on the celebration, there will be a special evening planned Friday, June 17. The Farmersville Heritage Museum, which Misty chairs, will open its doors from 5:30 to 7:30 for a special Quilts of Valor exhibit and reception.

