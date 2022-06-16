Juvenile curfew, legal service ordinances updated

Princeton’s city policies were thoroughly addressed at the most recent council meeting with four policies coming before councilmembers for review.

Council voted to renew the juvenile curfew, update its ordinance on legal service and clear up its public information policy during the regular meeting Monday, June 13.

City Attorney David Overcash presented the policies to councilmembers.

The juvenile curfew ordinance was mainly about renewing the existing policy, said Overcash, adding that Texas law requires cities to review curfew policies every three years.

Residents under 17 cannot be out Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day. They must also be in by midnight on a Friday or Saturday night and cannot go out before 6 a.m. the next day.

The curfew also takes effect from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on days where school is in session.

There are exemptions to the curfew ordinance, such as running an errand at the direction of a parent, attending a school function or working. Those convicted of violating curfew face the penalty of a Class C misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

Council voted to renew the ordinance.

