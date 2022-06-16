Subscribe
Read Local

Juvenile curfew, legal service ordinances updated

by | Jun 16, 2022 | Latest

Princeton’s city policies were thoroughly addressed at the most recent council meeting with four policies coming before councilmembers for review.

Council voted to renew the juvenile curfew, update its ordinance on legal service and clear up its public information policy during the regular meeting Monday, June 13. 

City Attorney David Overcash presented the policies to councilmembers.

The juvenile curfew ordinance was mainly about renewing the existing policy, said Overcash, adding that Texas law requires cities to review curfew policies every three years.

Residents under 17 cannot be out Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day. They must also be in by midnight on a Friday or Saturday night and cannot go out before 6 a.m. the next day.

The curfew also takes effect from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on days where school is in session. 

There are exemptions to the curfew ordinance, such as running an errand at the direction of a parent, attending a school function or working. Those convicted of violating curfew face the penalty of a Class C misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

Council voted to renew the ordinance.

For the full story, see the June 16 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Gas prices expected to continue climbing

Gas prices expected to continue climbing

Jun 18, 2022 |

The increased oil demand continues to outpace global supply, resulting in high gas prices across the state, the nation and the world. As a result, the national gas price average on June 13, was $5.014 per gallon, the highest recorded average price. According to AAA,...

read more
EDC receives overview of master communication plan

EDC receives overview of master communication plan

Jun 17, 2022 |

After nine months of analyzing the city’s internet connectivity, the finishing touches are being placed on a plan to lay the foundation for Princeton to become a smart city. Kent Kacir from Kimley-Horn presented the firm’s findings from its communications study to the...

read more
Self, Dade lead Panther’s backfield

Self, Dade lead Panther’s backfield

Jun 16, 2022 | ,

Replacing one of your best players is never easy but necessary in high school football. That is the case for the Princeton Panthers, who replace starting running back Junior Ombati. The Lamar University signee led the team with 1,477 all-purpose yards last season and...

read more
Farmersville to host Audie Murphy Day

Farmersville to host Audie Murphy Day

Jun 16, 2022 |

Farmersville is gearing up to bring back its signature community event when it honors veterans and active duty personnel — along with World War II hero Audie Murphy — in a ceremony that the COVID-19 pandemic put on the shelf the past two years. The 21st Audie Murphy...

read more
District officials talk security updates

District officials talk security updates

Jun 11, 2022 |

After another school shooting, local school districts find themselves discussing their current security plans and planning potential upgrades to campus security. Princeton ISD Director of Security Brent Collins is in charge of overseeing campus security and working...

read more
Library hosting Flag Day event June 14

Library hosting Flag Day event June 14

Jun 10, 2022 |

Residents are invited to learn more about the United States flag in an upcoming event hosted by the library. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9167 will host Flag Day at the Lois Nelson Public Library, located at 323 McKinney Avenue, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The...

read more
PISD offering free summer meals for residents under 18

PISD offering free summer meals for residents under 18

Jun 9, 2022 |

There’s no such thing as a free lunch; unless it is offered through the local school district. Princeton ISD is offering free breakfasts and lunches during the summer for residents under the age of 18, which are served at the cafeteria in Princeton High School,...

read more
Speer leads Panther O-line

Speer leads Panther O-line

Jun 9, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers are eager to get back on the football field this season, led by the workhorses up front. Princeton returns two starting offensive linemen to an offense that is experiencing plenty of changeovers. For head coach Eric Chandler, that group will be...

read more
RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

Jun 9, 2022 |

Local aviation and remote control enthusiasts alike fly their aircraft in the skies over a park in Princeton. The Richardson Radio Control Club (RRCC) flies its planes out of Bratonia Park, located at 6540 FM 546 in Princeton. On a sunny day with fair winds, one or...

read more
NTMWD encourages residents to conserve water

NTMWD encourages residents to conserve water

Jun 4, 2022 |

A majority of water use during the summer happens outdoors, according to the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). Public Education Manager Helen Dulac said anywhere from 40%-60% of water usage during the summer is used for watering lawns, adding about half of...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April