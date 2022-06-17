EDC receives overview of master communication plan

After nine months of analyzing the city’s internet connectivity, the finishing touches are being placed on a plan to lay the foundation for Princeton to become a smart city.

Kent Kacir from Kimley-Horn presented the firm’s findings from its communications study to the Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors during the Monday, June 6, regular meeting.

Kacir said the main goals of the study were to identify ways to maintain good connectivity at city facilities and help boost wireless internet coverage to underserved communities in the city.

One way the city can look to bolster its coverage is through federal grant funding targeted toward boosting connectivity in economically disadvantaged communities, said Kacir. The plan presented also allowed for greater coverage in the city’s development north and south of US 380 and down through the “Peninsula.”

“We’re trying to be as inclusive as possible,” Kacir said.

He said the main priority for the firm was to design an infrastructure that would lay the foundation for the city to have reliable connectivity in all areas. It would also provide a foundation for enhancements to transform Princeton into a smart city.

A smart city optimizes the use of technology to improve city services and create sustainable infrastructure.

The various equipment would likely sit atop water towers, said Kacir, to make sure the signal does not have interference or disruption.

“These are high point areas where we can get communication above the treeline,” Kacir said. “A lot of water towers in the area have this type of infrastructure.”

