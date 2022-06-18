Subscribe
Read Local

Gas prices expected to continue climbing

by | Jun 18, 2022 | Latest

The increased oil demand continues to outpace global supply, resulting in high gas prices across the state, the nation and the world.

As a result, the national gas price average on June 13, was $5.014 per gallon, the highest recorded average price.

According to AAA, the average cost per gallon in Texas was $4.664. The average price for diesel fuel is $5.258 per gallon.

Collin and Dallas Counties were higher than the state average at $4.691 and $4.658, respectively.

California currently has the highest average gas prices at $6.436, and Georgia has the lowest at $4.484.

“It’s likely prices will continue to fluctuate and remain elevated,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “At least until summer driving season is over after Labor Day or until the issues of tight global supply and demand of crude oil are resolved.”

Armbruster explained that retail prices from gas stations across Texas and the United States are tracked daily by Oil Price Information Service. AAA Texas contracts with OPIS to receive the data.
Historically, high gas prices have not deterred people from traveling during the summer months, Armbruster said, but it does impact daily commuting behaviors by creating carpools or running fewer errands.

However, Armbruster said AAA is currently expecting record-breaking prices to have a ripple effect on some aspects of travel and other economic areas such as goods and services.

“Families may opt to eat out less on a trip,” Armbruster said. “Or stay in a four-diamond hotel instead of a five diamond.”

Recent AAA surveys show that 75% of Americans say they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gasoline rises to $5 per gallon or more.

Of US adults who said they would make a change to offset gas prices, about 80% they would do so by driving less.

For the full story, see the June 16 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

EDC receives overview of master communication plan

EDC receives overview of master communication plan

Jun 17, 2022 |

After nine months of analyzing the city’s internet connectivity, the finishing touches are being placed on a plan to lay the foundation for Princeton to become a smart city. Kent Kacir from Kimley-Horn presented the firm’s findings from its communications study to the...

read more
Juvenile curfew, legal service ordinances updated

Juvenile curfew, legal service ordinances updated

Jun 16, 2022 |

Princeton’s city policies were thoroughly addressed at the most recent council meeting with four policies coming before councilmembers for review. Council voted to renew the juvenile curfew, update its ordinance on legal service and clear up its public information...

read more
Self, Dade lead Panther’s backfield

Self, Dade lead Panther’s backfield

Jun 16, 2022 | ,

Replacing one of your best players is never easy but necessary in high school football. That is the case for the Princeton Panthers, who replace starting running back Junior Ombati. The Lamar University signee led the team with 1,477 all-purpose yards last season and...

read more
Farmersville to host Audie Murphy Day

Farmersville to host Audie Murphy Day

Jun 16, 2022 |

Farmersville is gearing up to bring back its signature community event when it honors veterans and active duty personnel — along with World War II hero Audie Murphy — in a ceremony that the COVID-19 pandemic put on the shelf the past two years. The 21st Audie Murphy...

read more
District officials talk security updates

District officials talk security updates

Jun 11, 2022 |

After another school shooting, local school districts find themselves discussing their current security plans and planning potential upgrades to campus security. Princeton ISD Director of Security Brent Collins is in charge of overseeing campus security and working...

read more
Library hosting Flag Day event June 14

Library hosting Flag Day event June 14

Jun 10, 2022 |

Residents are invited to learn more about the United States flag in an upcoming event hosted by the library. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9167 will host Flag Day at the Lois Nelson Public Library, located at 323 McKinney Avenue, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The...

read more
PISD offering free summer meals for residents under 18

PISD offering free summer meals for residents under 18

Jun 9, 2022 |

There’s no such thing as a free lunch; unless it is offered through the local school district. Princeton ISD is offering free breakfasts and lunches during the summer for residents under the age of 18, which are served at the cafeteria in Princeton High School,...

read more
Speer leads Panther O-line

Speer leads Panther O-line

Jun 9, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers are eager to get back on the football field this season, led by the workhorses up front. Princeton returns two starting offensive linemen to an offense that is experiencing plenty of changeovers. For head coach Eric Chandler, that group will be...

read more
RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

Jun 9, 2022 |

Local aviation and remote control enthusiasts alike fly their aircraft in the skies over a park in Princeton. The Richardson Radio Control Club (RRCC) flies its planes out of Bratonia Park, located at 6540 FM 546 in Princeton. On a sunny day with fair winds, one or...

read more
NTMWD encourages residents to conserve water

NTMWD encourages residents to conserve water

Jun 4, 2022 |

A majority of water use during the summer happens outdoors, according to the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). Public Education Manager Helen Dulac said anywhere from 40%-60% of water usage during the summer is used for watering lawns, adding about half of...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April