Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Collin County deputies responded to a distress call Saturday, June 18, after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon near Brockdale Park.

A strong storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, which caused the boat with four people to capsize, according to a Sunday, June 19, news release. The boater who placed the distress call managed to hold onto a tree but the other three men were initially pronounced missing.

Game Wardens rescued the boater hanging onto the tree but the three others in the boat were not found in the initial searches Saturday.

On Sunday, deputies from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office recovered one of the bodies with Game Wardens recovering another Sunday afternoon. The body of the fourth boater was found in the morning Monday, June 20.

Officials said the three dead are presumed to have drowned.

The Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with Game Wardens, Wylie Fire Department and Princeton Fire Department to locate the bodies.

The names are being withheld pending notifications of next of kin.