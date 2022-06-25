Annual event to feature food, fun and fireworks

A star-spangled staple event in Princeton is only a couple of weeks away.

The annual July Spectacular will be held from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at J.M. Caldwell Sr Community Park, located at 500 West College Avenue.

Admission to the event is free but the city is selling parking passes to the event for $10 and kids zone passes for $5. Prospective attendees interested in getting their passes for parking or the kids zone early may purchase them at www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-princeton-july-spectacular-tickets-343364982907.

Passes may also be purchased using cash or card at the event.

Event coordinator Estefania Villalba said there will also be free parking available at Jackie Hendricks Stadium and Southard Middle School. Shuttles will also be available, said Villalba, to transport individuals who park at the stadium or middle school to Caldwell Park.

Villalba said the July Spectacular has been an event for over 10 years and hosting it is a great opportunity to bring the community together.

Children with kids zone passes will have a variety of activities to choose from including bounce houses, a rock-climbing wall, carnival games and swings.

“We have something for every age,” Villalba said. Children under the age of 2 will be able to access the kids zone for free.

Foodies in attendance will have a plethora of dining options to choose from including fare from Big Spray Brewing, Hickory Heat BBQ and On Point Wings. The Local Spot, Crunchies Eggrolls and CK’s Kitchen with Attitude will also sell food along with several other vendors, said Villalba.

There will also be different arts and crafts vendors selling wares at the July Spectacular.

