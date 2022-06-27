Subscribe
Enrollment for Citizen’s Police Academy opens July 1

by | Jun 27, 2022 | Latest

The Princeton Police Department will begin accepting applications Friday, July 1, for the 2022 Citizen’s Police Academy.

The academy is a 13-week program designed to give members of the community an inside look at local law enforcement. During the program’s sessions, residents will be introduced to a variety of topics to give them an overview of the Princeton Police Department’s function and operational procedures.

Enrollment into the Princeton Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy is held twice each year: spring and fall. The online application for fall classes, which begin August 25, and conclude November 17, will be open from July 1 through July 31.

Classes will be held at the Princeton Police Department, located at 2000 E. Princeton Drive, on Thursday evenings from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“The citizens police academy is an excellent opportunity for our citizens to gain a better understanding of our policies, procedures, and the laws that govern the behavior and decisions of our police officers in the performance of their duties,” said Police Chief Mark Moyle. “It is also a wonderful opportunity for us to build, cultivate, and foster our relationship with our community and its citizens.”

Individuals eligible to attend must reside or work in Princeton, be over 18, have a valid driver’s license and pass a background check.

Topics covered in the weekly classes include: 911 operations, neighborhood policing and firearm safety.

For a full list of class topics and more information, visit princetontx.gov/.

