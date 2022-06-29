Princeton Community Center accepting reservations starting July 5

Princeton’s Community Center will begin accepting reservations in the near future.

Beginning Tuesday, July 5, individuals will be able to book reservations to use the center. Once open, reservations can be made for either the entire facility or specific locations within the building.

In a Wednesday, June 29, news release from the city, areas available for rent include: the grand hall, two small meeting rooms, a large meeting room and an outdoor pavilion.

Amenities at the building include wireless internet, flat screen televisions and a warming kitchen. Tables and chairs are rentable, based on availability.

The Princeton Community Center is located at 416 North Fourth St. in Princeton.

For more information on fees for the center, visit princetontx.gov/224/Parks-Recreation. Those interested in reserving part or all of the community center can email CDC/EDC Coordinator DeShawyna Walker at [email protected]