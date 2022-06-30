Councilmembers approve solicitors ordinance

A frequent discussion topic involving solicitation in the city reached a resolution during the most recent council meeting.

Council considered amending Princeton’s solicitation ordinance during the Monday, June 27, regular meeting. At the meeting, both councilmember Keven Underwood and Mayor Brianna Chacon were absent.

City Attorney David Overcash presented the draft ordinance to councilmembers, which had been on every agenda since the May 9 meeting.

The draft ordinance would be more friendly to residents, said Overcash, because the size requirements, and minimum font size for a “no solicitors” sign are clearly laid out. The minimum size requirement is three inches by four inches and the font size must be at least two-thirds of an inch and contrast with the sign’s background.

“No solicitors” signage would also need to be posted near the main entrance of a residence or place of business.

Fees were also updated to reflect a $200 charge for a primary solicitor application and a $35 fee for additional solicitors under the same permit. Solicitors will only be allowed to engage in solicitation between 9 a.m. and sunset Monday through Saturday.

Overcash said there is no new content that had not been previously discussed in a meeting.

Council voted to approve the updates to the solicitation ordinance.

Additionally, councilmembers received updates on two major roadways currently under construction: North Beauchamp Boulevard and Myrick Lane.

Director of Development Services Shawn Fort presented the updates to council.

Fort said the city only oversees the construction efforts of North Beauchamp Boulevard because it built in language to the development agreement of nearby property to construct the road. The road must be completed by the time building permits are issued for the second phase of the Whitewing Trails development, he added, per the development agreement.

Overall, the construction is estimated to be completed in around 90 days, said Fort, but the timeline could change if there are any delays in obtaining materials, such as concrete.

Fort said concrete pours for the construction of Myrick Lane began June 27 and are expected to last throughout the week. The pours will be taking place around midnight because of the weather, he added, and they are necessary to keep the project on schedule.

Both road items were informational and no action was required.

For the full story, see the June 30 issue of The Princeton Herald.