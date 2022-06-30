Princeton High’s best athletes of 2021-’22

The Princeton Panthers athletic program celebrated a state champion, multiple playoff teams and an overall successful 2021-22 school year.

With several top athletes’ waiting in the wings, the Panthers will hit the ground running the next year, hoping to replicate their similar success. Here are the top awards for the Princeton school year.

Team of the year: Princeton girls basketball

The Lady Panthers capped off a strong 2021-22 season with a trip to the playoffs, losing in the bi-district championship round to Frisco Lone Star.

Princeton finished the regular season 12-2 in District 10-5A competition, losing only to undefeated champions McKinney North. Capping off the season was a six-game winning streak, setting up the Lady Panthers in the No. 2 seed in their division. With several players returning, Princeton will be a strong contender again next season.

