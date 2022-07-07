PHS hosting first-ever broadcast camp

Princeton students will have the opportunity to learn about broadcasting equipment and video production in an upcoming summer camp offered at the high school.

Marcellus Hill, who teaches audio and video production at PHS, is volunteering his time to put on a free camp beginning Monday, July 18, and concluding Friday, July 25. Each camp session will begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up at noon.

Clint Sadler, the principal at Princeton High School, said the summer camp will be a great opportunity for students interested in learning more about broadcasting at the school.

“When he asked me about opening up a summer camp, I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to promote the program and gather interest for potential future students,” Sadler said.

Hill said the camp will teach students one element of video production each day and expose them to the different broadcast areas he oversees. They will experience the classroom and broadcast studio, broadcast equipment in the gym and work with the football stadium’s equipment as well, he added.

“My goal is to break down each and every piece of equipment we have,” Hill said.

Campers will also learn the vocabulary and verbiage used by professional broadcasting crews and learn about each position of a production team, said Hill.

“We’re also teaching them the textbook and professional side of things,” Hill said. “We’re giving them the knowledge to get a job.”

As of presstime, there are eight students, six high schoolers and two middle schoolers, signed up for the camp, said Hill, adding that interested students can still sign up through the start date of camp and even while the camp is ongoing.

For the full story, see the July 7 issue of The Princeton Herald.