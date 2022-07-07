Subscribe
Read Local

PHS hosting first-ever broadcast camp

by | Jul 7, 2022 | Latest

Princeton students will have the opportunity to learn about broadcasting equipment and video production in an upcoming summer camp offered at the high school.

Marcellus Hill, who teaches audio and video production at PHS, is volunteering his time to put on a free camp beginning Monday, July 18, and concluding Friday, July 25. Each camp session will begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up at noon.

Clint Sadler, the principal at Princeton High School, said the summer camp will be a great opportunity for students interested in learning more about broadcasting at the school.

“When he asked me about opening up a summer camp, I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to promote the program and gather interest for potential future students,” Sadler said.

Hill said the camp will teach students one element of video production each day and expose them to the different broadcast areas he oversees. They will experience the classroom and broadcast studio, broadcast equipment in the gym and work with the football stadium’s equipment as well, he added.

“My goal is to break down each and every piece of equipment we have,” Hill said. 

Campers will also learn the vocabulary and verbiage used by professional broadcasting crews and learn about each position of a production team, said Hill.

“We’re also teaching them the textbook and professional side of things,” Hill said. “We’re giving them the knowledge to get a job.”

As of presstime, there are eight students, six high schoolers and two middle schoolers, signed up for the camp, said Hill, adding that interested students can still sign up through the start date of camp and even while the camp is ongoing.

For the full story, see the July 7 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Student registration open in PISD

Student registration open in PISD

Jul 9, 2022 |

Although school got out nearly one month ago, parents and students are already taking steps to prepare for the upcoming school year that begins August 11. Princeton ISD’s student registration portal opened in June and parents are encouraged to register their children...

read more
Pets, cars can be a deadly combination

Pets, cars can be a deadly combination

Jul 8, 2022 |

As summer weather in North Texas brings warmer temperatures, residents are reminded to take precautions with pets, including modifying walking hours and helping them stay cool by limiting their exposure to the outdoor heat. Because pets are unable to regulate their...

read more
Preliminary STAAR results reported to PISD

Preliminary STAAR results reported to PISD

Jul 7, 2022 |

Princeton ISD received its preliminary results for the 2022 STAAR assessments from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) last month and results show some statewide learning loss since 2019. STAAR tests are standardized and assess a student’s comprehension of material...

read more
Brumfield leads way as Panthers win twice

Brumfield leads way as Panthers win twice

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

Devin Brumfield averaged 21.5 points per game as he led the Princeton Panthers to a 2-2 record at the TABC showcase on June 24-26. In Friday’s opening loss to Colleyville Heritage, Brumfield scored 25 points as the Panthers fell short 72-63. It was the team’s first of...

read more
Trustees receive preliminary budget

Trustees receive preliminary budget

Jul 2, 2022 |

Princeton ISD took one step toward approving a budget for the upcoming fiscal year set to expire at the end of August. Assistant Superintendent of Finance Jona Boitmann presented the preliminary budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 to trustees during the Monday, June...

read more
Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Jul 1, 2022 |

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching and Sachse residents are reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits. In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in unincorporated areas.   Violators...

read more
Debate caps strong season

Debate caps strong season

Jul 1, 2022 |

Princeton High School’s debate team recently finished a strong season that featured lots of growth. Debate Coach and UIL Coordinator Heather Stringer said she had a younger team compared to the past but her students competed well all season, culminating in a strong...

read more
Lieutenant reflects on FBI National Academy experience

Lieutenant reflects on FBI National Academy experience

Jun 30, 2022 |

The Princeton Police Department’s first ever command officer to attend the FBI’s National Academy says his experiences and connections will be useful for the remainder of his law enforcement career. Lieutenant over Special Operations Jesus Rodriguez is a 21-year...

read more
Princeton High’s best athletes of 2021-’22

Princeton High’s best athletes of 2021-’22

Jun 30, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Panthers athletic program celebrated a state champion, multiple playoff teams and an overall successful 2021-22 school year. With several top athletes’ waiting in the wings, the Panthers will hit the ground running the next year, hoping to replicate...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April