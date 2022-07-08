Subscribe
Pets, cars can be a deadly combination

by | Jul 8, 2022 | Latest

As summer weather in North Texas brings warmer temperatures, residents are reminded to take precautions with pets, including modifying walking hours and helping them stay cool by limiting their exposure to the outdoor heat.

Because pets are unable to regulate their internal body temperature as easily as humans, they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke. Pets also need help from a human to cool off to avoid a heat-related emergency.

One way to avoid potential heat-related illness with pets, namely dogs, is to never leave them in a car unattended. While it is not illegal in Texas to leave a dog in an unattended vehicle, animal cruelty statutes can be used to prosecute residents who do so.

Temperatures inside a parked car can quickly rise, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, with increases of 20 possible within 10 minutes. One study cited by the association showed that the internal temperature of a car on a 95 degree day at 114 degrees after 10 minutes.

Dogs left inside a car on a hot day can easily suffer from heat stroke and leaving a window cracked does little to keep an animal cool.

Individuals who notice a car inside a vehicle can call the Collin County Animal Shelter in McKinney at 972-547-7292 or call 911 in an emergency.

Similar to humans, dogs can suffer from heatstroke and heat exhaustion, and there are several symptoms to help pet owners identify when their furry friend may be experiencing an emergency.

Symptoms of heatstroke in dogs include a high body temperature, heavy panting, vomiting, a fast heartbeat and weak legs or staggering movements. For dogs, heatstroke is defined as having a temperature above 104 degrees and it can be life-threatening.

For the full story, see the July 7 issue of The Princeton Herald.

