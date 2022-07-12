Subscribe
Read Local

Public hearing for Oncor transmission line starts today

by | Jul 12, 2022 | Latest

Princeton residents will have the opportunity to give their feedback for a proposed transmission line by Oncor Electric Delivery Company.

The public hearing will be held on Zoom beginning Tuesday, July 12 and continue through Friday, July 15, if necessary, according to the public notice issued for the meeting.

Individuals can join the meeting by typing in the Meeting ID 1600403833 and passcode: 79520981. The link to join the meeting is soah-texas.zoomgov.com.

The proposed transmission line would cross or go near several locations in the city. The line will abut the Princeton ISD athletic fields, PISD tennis courts and run near the Southard Middle School athletic fields.

It will also cross the Brookside and Town Park trails and cross parts of J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park and the Texas Historical Marker for the World War II POW Camp.

Residents who have questions about the proposed project can reach out to Miguel Alvarado at Oncor by calling 214-486-3560.

0 Comments

Related News

Two teens arrested in connection with June 25 fires

Two teens arrested in connection with June 25 fires

Jul 12, 2022 |

The Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office announced two teenagers were arrested in connection with the June 25 fires in the Bloomdale development in McKinney, according to a Tuesday, July 12 news release. Both teenagers have been arrested for charges of felony criminal...

read more
ERCOT urges energy conservation

ERCOT urges energy conservation

Jul 11, 2022 |

Texans are being asked to conserve energy use as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) estimates power demand will exceed supply. With a heatwave driving energy usage up across the state, ERCOT urges conservation today, from 2 until 8 p.m. ERCOT suggests...

read more
Student registration open in PISD

Student registration open in PISD

Jul 9, 2022 |

Although school got out nearly one month ago, parents and students are already taking steps to prepare for the upcoming school year that begins August 11. Princeton ISD’s student registration portal opened in June and parents are encouraged to register their children...

read more
Pets, cars can be a deadly combination

Pets, cars can be a deadly combination

Jul 8, 2022 |

As summer weather in North Texas brings warmer temperatures, residents are reminded to take precautions with pets, including modifying walking hours and helping them stay cool by limiting their exposure to the outdoor heat. Because pets are unable to regulate their...

read more
Preliminary STAAR results reported to PISD

Preliminary STAAR results reported to PISD

Jul 7, 2022 |

Princeton ISD received its preliminary results for the 2022 STAAR assessments from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) last month and results show some statewide learning loss since 2019. STAAR tests are standardized and assess a student’s comprehension of material...

read more
Brumfield leads way as Panthers win twice

Brumfield leads way as Panthers win twice

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

Devin Brumfield averaged 21.5 points per game as he led the Princeton Panthers to a 2-2 record at the TABC showcase on June 24-26. In Friday’s opening loss to Colleyville Heritage, Brumfield scored 25 points as the Panthers fell short 72-63. It was the team’s first of...

read more
PHS hosting first-ever broadcast camp

PHS hosting first-ever broadcast camp

Jul 7, 2022 |

Princeton students will have the opportunity to learn about broadcasting equipment and video production in an upcoming summer camp offered at the high school. Marcellus Hill, who teaches audio and video production at PHS, is volunteering his time to put on a free camp...

read more
Trustees receive preliminary budget

Trustees receive preliminary budget

Jul 2, 2022 |

Princeton ISD took one step toward approving a budget for the upcoming fiscal year set to expire at the end of August. Assistant Superintendent of Finance Jona Boitmann presented the preliminary budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 to trustees during the Monday, June...

read more
Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Jul 1, 2022 |

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching and Sachse residents are reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits. In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in unincorporated areas.   Violators...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April