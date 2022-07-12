Public hearing for Oncor transmission line starts today

Princeton residents will have the opportunity to give their feedback for a proposed transmission line by Oncor Electric Delivery Company.

The public hearing will be held on Zoom beginning Tuesday, July 12 and continue through Friday, July 15, if necessary, according to the public notice issued for the meeting.

Individuals can join the meeting by typing in the Meeting ID 1600403833 and passcode: 79520981. The link to join the meeting is soah-texas.zoomgov.com.

The proposed transmission line would cross or go near several locations in the city. The line will abut the Princeton ISD athletic fields, PISD tennis courts and run near the Southard Middle School athletic fields.

It will also cross the Brookside and Town Park trails and cross parts of J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park and the Texas Historical Marker for the World War II POW Camp.

Residents who have questions about the proposed project can reach out to Miguel Alvarado at Oncor by calling 214-486-3560.