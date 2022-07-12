Two teens arrested in connection with June 25 fires

The Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office announced two teenagers were arrested in connection with the June 25 fires in the Bloomdale development in McKinney, according to a Tuesday, July 12 news release.

Both teenagers have been arrested for charges of felony criminal mischief and will be punished through the juvenile justice system.

The fires broke out last month at seven homes that were under construction but there were no injuries or deaths as a result. They were initially reported around 7 p.m. June 25 on Marigold Drive, located near Lake Forest Drive and US 380.

The news release said the two suspects were arrested last week after an investigation by local authorities and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The names of the two teenagers are not being released because of the ages of the suspects.