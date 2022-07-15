Stay safe when swimming, boating

Individuals planning summer activities on the water should take precautions so that everyone has a fun, but safe outing.

In 2019, Texas Parks and Wildlife reported 4,168 boating incidents which resulted in 613 deaths; 2,559 injuries and $55 million in property damage. From January 2021 to April 2021, Texas Parks and Wildlife reported a 40% increase in boating fatalities compared to the same period in 2020.

Individuals should be extra mindful of water safety considering a recent incident on Lake Lavon June 18. Four boaters capsized with three of the men assumed to have drowned in the incident.

To help individuals planning a trip to Lake Lavon or any other Texas waterway, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers put out some helpful safety tips for staying safe on or near the water.

Steve Perrin, lead ranger for Lake Lavon, said individuals bear responsibility for keeping each other safe on the water.

“Knowing how to keep your family and friends safe can help,” Perrin said. “Even strong swimmers can drown.”

Perrin said it is important for residents to be mindful of water safety so that anyone planning to enjoy the beach is able to go home safely and come back for another visit in the future.

