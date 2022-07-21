Norvell leads young Panther defensive line

Like a lot of Princeton Panthers’ depth charts, the team is developing new talent on the defensive line.

The team returns two players from last season in their 3-4 scheme. Leading the way is Zay Norvell, one of the defensive ends for the team. He was one of the top defensive players on the team last season and coach Eric Chandler hopes he can take on a bigger leadership role ahead of the 2022 season.

“He’s done a great job being the anchor on that defensive line for us,” Chandler said. “We really looking forward to him being our leader and helping the young guys coming up. We like to have a good rotation of guys because they’re working in the trenches for us.”

While Norvell was one of the top players on the team last season, coach Chandler wants to see him take another step forward. He added he was able to get a lot of stats last season but needs to continue to bring the same energy every play.

“He’s just got to be a little more consistent,” Chandler said. “He was feeling his way around a little bit last year and we think he has a great first step and he’s quick. If he can continue to be more consistent, he’s poised for a great season.”

For the full story, see the July 21 issue of The Princeton Herald.