School district discusses arming teachers

Jul 21, 2022

Princeton ISD trustees spent two hours in executive session contemplating an expansion of security personnel to include teachers and other employees.

Several residents also spoke to the board several hours prior, addressing both sides of the issue when it comes to arming teachers in schools.

Joshua Murray, who is running against Chris Hill for County Judge in the November election, said the board should be mindful of the rules of engagement. As a military veteran, Murray said he was always told what the rules of engagement on the battlefield were.

However, arming teachers creates confusion, he said, because an armed teacher could be mistaken as a threat to an officer responding to a shooting, which could lead to unintentional casualties.

Ryne Moncier, who identified himself as a Princeton High School student, said he was in favor of arming teachers because he thinks the school marshals do not do much for security.

“Why can’t we have teachers that take classes and carry?” Ryan asked. “They would actually be there to protect us instead of us getting locked in a classroom and having nothing to do.”

When it came time to discuss the issue of arming teachers, the board convened into executive session.

Following the executive session, trustees decided to hold a town hall meeting in August to invite the public to share its opinion. The district did not disclose the date of the town hall meeting.

