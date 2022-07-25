Election filing starts today

Election filing season is almost upon some Texas cities as candidates running for elected office prepare to file paperwork for local positions on the ballot this November.

Only residents living in the boundaries of Princeton ISD will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots for two trustee positions on the PISD Board of Trustees.

Typically, the city holds elections in November as well, but the terms of councilmembers were not staggered to reflect the shift from two to three-year terms. Therefore, there will be no council elections this fall.

Along with trustees for PISD, voters will cast their ballots in state, county and federal elections this fall.

On the ballot this November will be trustees Carol Bodwell and Starla Sharpe.

Bodwell currently serves as the president of the board and was first elected in 1989. Bodwell would be seeking her 12th term as a trustee.

Sharpe was initially appointed to serve the remainder of former trustee Ricky Gillespie’s term and won a special election in November 2021 to serve the final year. She would be seeking her first full-term as trustee.

Potential candidates interested in filing can do so once the filing window opens Monday, July 25. The final date for candidates to file their paperwork for a place on the November ballot is 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

The necessary forms to run for a trustee position will be available at the PISD Administration Office, located at 321 Panther Parkway. The office will be open from 8 a.m until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday July 25-28. For the remainder of the filing period, the office will be open from 7 a.m until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To be eligible to run for trustee, a potential candidate must be a U.S. citizen and be 18 years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled at the election. Additionally, they cannot be detemed totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Potential candidates cannot be felons and must have resided in the state for 12 months and within the school district boundaries for six months.

Trustee candidates do not run by political party affiliation.

The last day to register to vote in the November general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11, the first business day after Columbus Day.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and concludes Friday, Nov. 4.