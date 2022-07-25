Subscribe
Read Local

Election filing starts today

by | Jul 25, 2022 | Latest

Election filing season is almost upon some Texas cities as candidates running for elected office prepare to file paperwork for local positions on the ballot this November.

Only residents living in the boundaries of Princeton ISD will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots for two trustee positions on the PISD Board of Trustees.

Typically, the city holds elections in November as well, but the terms of councilmembers were not staggered to reflect the shift from two to three-year terms. Therefore, there will be no council elections this fall. 

Along with trustees for PISD, voters will cast their ballots in state, county and federal elections this fall.

On the ballot this November will be trustees Carol Bodwell and Starla Sharpe.

Bodwell currently serves as the president of the board and was first elected in 1989. Bodwell would be seeking her 12th term as a trustee.

Sharpe was initially appointed to serve the remainder of former trustee Ricky Gillespie’s term and won a special election in November 2021 to serve the final year. She would be seeking her first full-term as trustee.

Potential candidates interested in filing can do so once the filing window opens Monday, July 25. The final date for candidates to file their paperwork for a place on the November ballot is 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

The necessary forms to run for a trustee position will be available at the PISD Administration Office, located at 321 Panther Parkway. The office will be open from 8 a.m until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday July 25-28. For the remainder of the filing period, the office will be open from 7 a.m until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

To be eligible to run for trustee, a potential candidate must be a U.S. citizen and be 18 years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled at the election. Additionally, they cannot be detemed totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Potential candidates cannot be felons and must have resided in the state for 12 months and within the school district boundaries for six months.

Trustee candidates do not run by political party affiliation.

The last day to register to vote in the November general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11, the first business day after Columbus Day.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and concludes Friday, Nov. 4.

0 Comments

Related News

Home Rule Charter Commission hosts public work sessions

Home Rule Charter Commission hosts public work sessions

Jul 22, 2022 |

As the Aug. 22 deadline looms, Princeton’s Home Rule Charter Commission appears to be in the closing stages of drafting its home rule charter. If presented to voters during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, it would be the city’s fifth attempt at passing a charter,...

read more
City explores options to fund sewer line project

City explores options to fund sewer line project

Jul 21, 2022 |

As Princeton continues to address its short-term growth, city staff have revealed plans for sewer projects that could sustain long-term growth. “It will fulfill the needs long into the future,” said City Manager Derek Borg. “It could potentially last us through the...

read more
Norvell leads young Panther defensive line

Norvell leads young Panther defensive line

Jul 21, 2022 |

Like a lot of Princeton Panthers' depth charts, the team is developing new talent on the defensive line. The team returns two players from last season in their 3-4 scheme. Leading the way is Zay Norvell, one of the defensive ends for the team. He was one of the top...

read more
School district discusses arming teachers

School district discusses arming teachers

Jul 21, 2022 |

Princeton ISD trustees spent two hours in executive session contemplating an expansion of security personnel to include teachers and other employees. Several residents also spoke to the board several hours prior, addressing both sides of the issue when it comes to...

read more
Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

Jul 19, 2022 |

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 a.m until midnight Tuesday, July 19 for North and Central Texas. * WINDS…Southwest near 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES…103 to 112 degrees. * IMPACTS…Wildfires will have...

read more
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live July 16

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live July 16

Jul 18, 2022 |

By texting or calling a simple three-digit number — 988 — lives are about to change for those who need help. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted governing rules to oversee the implementation of a three-digit phone number July 16, 2020. Two years later,...

read more
NTMWD calls for reduced outdoor water use

NTMWD calls for reduced outdoor water use

Jul 18, 2022 |

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) requests customers to reduce their water use immediately, especially outdoor water use. The Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex had to cease producing water at one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly on...

read more
PD to host inaugural Citizen’s Police Academy

PD to host inaugural Citizen’s Police Academy

Jul 16, 2022 |

Individuals interested in learning more about the Princeton Police Department or policing may consider applying for the upcoming Citizen’s Police Academy. Sign up for the academy began Friday, July 1, and will conclude Sunday, July 31. Individuals eligible to apply...

read more
Stay safe when swimming, boating

Stay safe when swimming, boating

Jul 15, 2022 |

Individuals planning summer activities on the water should take precautions so that everyone has a fun, but safe outing.  In 2019, Texas Parks and Wildlife reported 4,168 boating incidents which resulted in 613 deaths; 2,559 injuries and $55 million in property...

read more
Chamber hosting Back-to-School Bash

Chamber hosting Back-to-School Bash

Jul 14, 2022 |

Princeton families needing school supplies for the upcoming year can visit the Back-to-School bash, which is coming up at the end of July. Now in its third year being organized by the Princeton Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce, the event will be held from 10 a.m....

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April