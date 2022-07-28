Hearings held for residential, commercial developments

As Princeton continues to grow, its council agendas continue to feature several items related to incoming housing and commercial developments.

Council held several public hearings for a few residential and one commercial development during its regular meeting Monday, July 25.

One of the public hearings was for a rezoning request for the Beauchamp Plaza development, a proposed commercial area located off of North Beauchamp Blvd.

During the public hearing, no residents came forward but Tony Filley spoke on the developer’s behalf. The developer also owns additional property along US 380 near the Beauchamp Boulevard intersection.

“We have three new users coming to the market,” Filley said. “We are hoping to continue that energy up Beauchamp with several other users we have talked about.”

One of the potential tenants for Beauchamp Plaza is a learning center, said Filley, who did not provide any specific names of what may come into the retail center. His company is speaking with several potential tenants trying to determine the best occupants of the property, he added.

Council approved the zoning change from AG agricultural to C-1 light commercial.

Councilmembers also considered two other rezoning requests for three residential developments, including one voluntary annexation.

No residents came forward for any of the public hearings.

The developer for Princeton Luxury Villas sought a zoning change from AG agricultural to PD 34 planned development for housing consistent with the city’s SF-2 single-family residential zoning. The second public hearing concerned a rezoning request from AG agricultural to PD 30A for a single-family residential use.

The third, and final, public hearing was for the voluntary annexation of the property that will become phases nine, 10 and 11.

All three action items were approved by council.

For the full story, see the July 28 issue of The Princeton Herald.