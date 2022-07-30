Subscribe
Read Local

Budget updates presented

by | Jul 30, 2022 | Latest

Princeton ISD trustees received a clearer picture of the upcoming year’s budget ahead of its approval during their August meeting.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Jona Boitmann presented the updated budget during the Monday, July 18, regular meeting. The district’s fiscal year expires Aug. 31 with the upcoming fiscal year beginning Sept. 1, 2022 and concluding Aug. 31, 2023.

Boitmann said the project average daily attendance total remained unchanged at 7,260. However, Superintendent Donald McIntyre said some of the preliminary numbers were below district expectations for enrollment this fall.

The preliminary estimate is 300 students below 7,260 for average daily attendance, adding that the district is about 1,000 students below projections. There is still time for the number to increase, he said, because enrollment is still ongoing.

PISD is also anticipating future growth, McIntyre said, something that Boitmann mentioned in the June budget update.

“In a 12-month period, we had close to 2,500 new home starts between apartments and houses,” Boitmann said.

She said the district’s estimated appraisal values were projected to be $2.85 billion, a 27% increase in property valuations since 2021. Certified values were released to the district July 18 and Boitmann said the year-over-year increase is actually greater, which means the district may lose money from the state.

In Texas, when districts gain money through the generation of local revenue, such as property taxes, they lose a corresponding amount from state funds, said Boitmann.

For the full story, see the July 28 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Beekeeper organization still buzzing after 42 years

Beekeeper organization still buzzing after 42 years

Jul 29, 2022 |

Forty-two years ago, a group of beekeeping hobbyists with a passion for educating the public united to form the Collin County Hobby Beekeepers Association. The organization’s president, John “Skip” Talbert, 54, operates Sabine Creek Honey Farm in Royse City with his...

read more
New digital resource launched at library

New digital resource launched at library

Jul 28, 2022 |

Princeton residents looking to explore more digital offerings from their library will have even more choices on what to read thanks to a new service. The Lois Nelson Public Library rolled out a new offering, SimplyE, Tuesday, July 19, which will give library card...

read more
Hearings held for residential, commercial developments

Hearings held for residential, commercial developments

Jul 28, 2022 |

As Princeton continues to grow, its council agendas continue to feature several items related to incoming housing and commercial developments. Council held several public hearings for a few residential and one commercial development during its regular meeting Monday,...

read more
Election filing starts today

Election filing starts today

Jul 25, 2022 |

Election filing season is almost upon some Texas cities as candidates running for elected office prepare to file paperwork for local positions on the ballot this November. Only residents living in the boundaries of Princeton ISD will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8,...

read more
Home Rule Charter Commission hosts public work sessions

Home Rule Charter Commission hosts public work sessions

Jul 22, 2022 |

As the Aug. 22 deadline looms, Princeton’s Home Rule Charter Commission appears to be in the closing stages of drafting its home rule charter. If presented to voters during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, it would be the city’s fifth attempt at passing a charter,...

read more
City explores options to fund sewer line project

City explores options to fund sewer line project

Jul 21, 2022 |

As Princeton continues to address its short-term growth, city staff have revealed plans for sewer projects that could sustain long-term growth. “It will fulfill the needs long into the future,” said City Manager Derek Borg. “It could potentially last us through the...

read more
Norvell leads young Panther defensive line

Norvell leads young Panther defensive line

Jul 21, 2022 |

Like a lot of Princeton Panthers' depth charts, the team is developing new talent on the defensive line. The team returns two players from last season in their 3-4 scheme. Leading the way is Zay Norvell, one of the defensive ends for the team. He was one of the top...

read more
School district discusses arming teachers

School district discusses arming teachers

Jul 21, 2022 |

Princeton ISD trustees spent two hours in executive session contemplating an expansion of security personnel to include teachers and other employees. Several residents also spoke to the board several hours prior, addressing both sides of the issue when it comes to...

read more
Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

Jul 19, 2022 |

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 a.m until midnight Tuesday, July 19 for North and Central Texas. * WINDS…Southwest near 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES…103 to 112 degrees. * IMPACTS…Wildfires will have...

read more
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live July 16

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live July 16

Jul 18, 2022 |

By texting or calling a simple three-digit number — 988 — lives are about to change for those who need help. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted governing rules to oversee the implementation of a three-digit phone number July 16, 2020. Two years later,...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April