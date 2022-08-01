Subscribe
TxDOT holding public hearing on US 380 bypass

by | Aug 1, 2022 | Latest

A public meeting for a long-anticipated project will be held next week.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host a meeting about the expansion and relocation of US 380 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Princeton High School, located at 100 East Princeton Drive.

There will also be a virtual public hearing beginning Aug. 2-17, and it will have the same materials according to the TxDOT posting. Individuals will be able to leave written comments at the in-person meeting or email comments to [email protected]

The proposed project consists of a new 11.8-mile location for US 380, which will be north of Princeton. The roadway will begin west of CR 337, running west of CR 458.

Additionally, construction is being proposed on the existing stretch of US 380 from FM 1827 to CR 337 and from CR 458 to CR 560. The widening would add frontage roads as well as four to six main traveling lanes.

Proposals for the new project include an eight to 10-lane divided highway with frontage roads and entrance ramps. According to the public notice, the proposed project would need between 344 and 400 feet of right-of-way acquisition by TxDOT.

With the project, there is some anticipated impact to certain protected properties as well as properties located on the land for the roadway expansion.

“As preliminary schematic design continues to evolve, all efforts will be made to minimize impacts to these properties,” the notice said. “In addition, the proposed project would potentially involve construction in wetlands and action in a floodplain, as well as potential traffic noise impacts.”

For any residences or businesses impacted by the proposed construction, TxDOT offers relocation assistance. Information can be obtained by calling TxDOT’s district office at 214-320-6675.

To access the virtual public hearing, visit keepitmovingdallas.com/US380Princeton.

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Wylie man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Aug 1, 2022 |

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack....

read more
Budget updates presented

Budget updates presented

Jul 30, 2022 |

Princeton ISD trustees received a clearer picture of the upcoming year’s budget ahead of its approval during their August meeting. Assistant Superintendent of Finance Jona Boitmann presented the updated budget during the Monday, July 18, regular meeting. The...

read more
Beekeeper organization still buzzing after 42 years

Beekeeper organization still buzzing after 42 years

Jul 29, 2022 |

Forty-two years ago, a group of beekeeping hobbyists with a passion for educating the public united to form the Collin County Hobby Beekeepers Association. The organization’s president, John “Skip” Talbert, 54, operates Sabine Creek Honey Farm in Royse City with his...

read more
New digital resource launched at library

New digital resource launched at library

Jul 28, 2022 |

Princeton residents looking to explore more digital offerings from their library will have even more choices on what to read thanks to a new service. The Lois Nelson Public Library rolled out a new offering, SimplyE, Tuesday, July 19, which will give library card...

read more
Hearings held for residential, commercial developments

Hearings held for residential, commercial developments

Jul 28, 2022 |

As Princeton continues to grow, its council agendas continue to feature several items related to incoming housing and commercial developments. Council held several public hearings for a few residential and one commercial development during its regular meeting Monday,...

read more
Election filing starts today

Election filing starts today

Jul 25, 2022 |

Election filing season is almost upon some Texas cities as candidates running for elected office prepare to file paperwork for local positions on the ballot this November. Only residents living in the boundaries of Princeton ISD will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8,...

read more
Home Rule Charter Commission hosts public work sessions

Home Rule Charter Commission hosts public work sessions

Jul 22, 2022 |

As the Aug. 22 deadline looms, Princeton’s Home Rule Charter Commission appears to be in the closing stages of drafting its home rule charter. If presented to voters during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, it would be the city’s fifth attempt at passing a charter,...

read more
City explores options to fund sewer line project

City explores options to fund sewer line project

Jul 21, 2022 |

As Princeton continues to address its short-term growth, city staff have revealed plans for sewer projects that could sustain long-term growth. “It will fulfill the needs long into the future,” said City Manager Derek Borg. “It could potentially last us through the...

read more
Norvell leads young Panther defensive line

Norvell leads young Panther defensive line

Jul 21, 2022 |

Like a lot of Princeton Panthers' depth charts, the team is developing new talent on the defensive line. The team returns two players from last season in their 3-4 scheme. Leading the way is Zay Norvell, one of the defensive ends for the team. He was one of the top...

read more
School district discusses arming teachers

School district discusses arming teachers

Jul 21, 2022 |

Princeton ISD trustees spent two hours in executive session contemplating an expansion of security personnel to include teachers and other employees. Several residents also spoke to the board several hours prior, addressing both sides of the issue when it comes to...

read more
