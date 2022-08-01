TxDOT holding public hearing on US 380 bypass

A public meeting for a long-anticipated project will be held next week.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host a meeting about the expansion and relocation of US 380 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Princeton High School, located at 100 East Princeton Drive.

There will also be a virtual public hearing beginning Aug. 2-17, and it will have the same materials according to the TxDOT posting. Individuals will be able to leave written comments at the in-person meeting or email comments to [email protected]

The proposed project consists of a new 11.8-mile location for US 380, which will be north of Princeton. The roadway will begin west of CR 337, running west of CR 458.

Additionally, construction is being proposed on the existing stretch of US 380 from FM 1827 to CR 337 and from CR 458 to CR 560. The widening would add frontage roads as well as four to six main traveling lanes.

Proposals for the new project include an eight to 10-lane divided highway with frontage roads and entrance ramps. According to the public notice, the proposed project would need between 344 and 400 feet of right-of-way acquisition by TxDOT.

With the project, there is some anticipated impact to certain protected properties as well as properties located on the land for the roadway expansion.

“As preliminary schematic design continues to evolve, all efforts will be made to minimize impacts to these properties,” the notice said. “In addition, the proposed project would potentially involve construction in wetlands and action in a floodplain, as well as potential traffic noise impacts.”

For any residences or businesses impacted by the proposed construction, TxDOT offers relocation assistance. Information can be obtained by calling TxDOT’s district office at 214-320-6675.

To access the virtual public hearing, visit keepitmovingdallas.com/US380Princeton.