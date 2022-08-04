Subscribe
Read Local

Applications for free, reduced lunch open

by | Aug 4, 2022 | Latest

With one week to go before the start of school Aug. 11, parents will need to fill out applications for their students that qualify for free or reduced lunch.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, public school districts across the country were able to offer free lunches to students, regardless of income, because of education disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Princeton ISD Director of Child Nutrition Kelly Alvis said the funding to offer free lunch to all students expired June 30 and the district reverted back to its standard meal program. Families will be required to fill out an application, found on the district’s website, to qualify for free or reduced lunch for the upcoming school year, she added.

Applications for free or reduced lunch should be submitted as soon as possible because there have been some delays in the processing of applications.

“At the beginning of the year, we receive hundreds of applications, so it takes a little longer, but typically an application only takes a few minutes to process,” Alvis said. “We have had some software upgrades that have made the process [take] a little longer.”

Families filling out the application are only required to fill out one form per household, making sure to list each child attending school, Alvis said. For families with more than six children, they will need to fill out a paper application.

For the full story, see the Aug. 4 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Average home value exceeds $300K

Average home value exceeds $300K

Aug 6, 2022 |

Princeton’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD), buoyed by over $340 million in new construction. Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public...

read more
Tax-Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Tax-Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Aug 5, 2022 |

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages taxpayers to support Texas businesses and to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. This year’s Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. Most clothing, footwear, school supplies...

read more
PISD holding town hall meeting Aug. 7

PISD holding town hall meeting Aug. 7

Aug 5, 2022 |

Princeton ISD is holding a town hall meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Lovelady High School, located at 501 Boorman Lane. The purpose of the meeting is to solicit resident feedback on the possible expansion of the school marshal program. At the meeting, district...

read more
Council approves guiding principles for budget process

Council approves guiding principles for budget process

Aug 5, 2022 |

Princeton councilmembers discussed the overarching goals they want staff to address in the upcoming budget. Council held a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, ahead of the regular meeting that was scheduled for 6:30 p.m.  City Manager Derek Borg led the...

read more
Sanchez leads Panthers linebackers

Sanchez leads Panthers linebackers

Aug 4, 2022 | ,

With a senior leader like Billy Sanchez, the Princeton coaching staff is expecting big things from their linebackers. Head coach Earvin Chandler said as much, praising Sanchez’s ability as a tackler and player on the football field. “He’s the heart and soul of our...

read more
Back to school for Princeton ISD

Back to school for Princeton ISD

Aug 4, 2022 |

Parents are entering the home stretch having collected school supplies at the Back-to-School Bash and the dates for meet the teacher nights have been set. Katie Aldridge, the counselor at Smith Elementary School, says practice and establishing a routine are two...

read more
Wylie man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Wylie man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Aug 1, 2022 |

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack....

read more
TxDOT holding public hearing on US 380 bypass

TxDOT holding public hearing on US 380 bypass

Aug 1, 2022 |

A public meeting for a long-anticipated project will be held next week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host a meeting about the expansion and relocation of US 380 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Princeton High School, located at 100...

read more
Budget updates presented

Budget updates presented

Jul 30, 2022 |

Princeton ISD trustees received a clearer picture of the upcoming year’s budget ahead of its approval during their August meeting. Assistant Superintendent of Finance Jona Boitmann presented the updated budget during the Monday, July 18, regular meeting. The...

read more
Beekeeper organization still buzzing after 42 years

Beekeeper organization still buzzing after 42 years

Jul 29, 2022 |

Forty-two years ago, a group of beekeeping hobbyists with a passion for educating the public united to form the Collin County Hobby Beekeepers Association. The organization’s president, John “Skip” Talbert, 54, operates Sabine Creek Honey Farm in Royse City with his...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April