Back to school for Princeton ISD

Parents are entering the home stretch having collected school supplies at the Back-to-School Bash and the dates for meet the teacher nights have been set.

Katie Aldridge, the counselor at Smith Elementary School, says practice and establishing a routine are two helpful tips for families preparing to send their children back to classrooms in August.

Princeton ISD students’ first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 11, with elementary schools hosting meet the teacher nights Monday, Aug. 8.

Aldridge, entering her fourth year as the counselor at Smith Elementary, said there are several ways parents can help prepare their students for a successful return to the classroom. She said parents can check backpacks, lay out clothes for the next day and pack lunches or browse the campus’ lunch menu.

“Establishing a routine helps everything run smoothly, so that the mornings don’t turn chaotic,” Aldridge said. “It also sets students up for a wonderful day of learning.”

Parents can also work with their students to establish regular wake up and bedtime routines, said Aldridge, adding that routines may vary based upon the student’s family dynamic.

“A week before school starts, parents/guardians need to work to implement their morning and evening routines with their children, “Aldridge said.

Unlike last year, the district is not anticipating major adjustment challenges for students caused by learning disruptions during the pandemic. Aldridge said the biggest obstacle will be acclimating Pre-K and kindergarten students to the classroom because it could be their first time in school.

