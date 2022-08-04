Subscribe
Sanchez leads Panthers linebackers

by | Aug 4, 2022 | Latest, Sports

With a senior leader like Billy Sanchez, the Princeton coaching staff is expecting big things from their linebackers.

Head coach Earvin Chandler said as much, praising Sanchez’s ability as a tackler and player on the football field.

“He’s the heart and soul of our defense, just a good, old-fashioned football player,” Chandler said. “He makes our defense go and he’ll be our returning leading tackler.”

Most importantly, however, coach Chandler said his ability to lead a young Princeton football team is key. “He’s one of those guys the team follows,” Chandler said. “He does a great job of teaching our young kids how to compete and he does it every day in practice. He’s a great teammate and he’s going to push you until you respond.”
Sanchez was all over the field for the Panther’s defense last season. He had 41 tackles in 2021, to go along with a team-leading seven tackles for a loss, two interceptions and two sacks. In his second season with coach Chandler and his defense, the goal is for Sanchez to master the scheme to help teach the younger Princeton defense replacing nine starters from last season.

