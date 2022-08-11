Princeton Panthers start fall camp for 2022 football season

There was a level of energy and excitement in the early mornings at Princeton High School with the kick-off of the 2022 football season.

The Panthers opened their fall camp on Monday, Aug. 8, bringing intensity to the early morning practices. As the team followed the safety guidelines and practiced at 6 a.m. to start the season, head coach Ervin Chandler was proud of his team’s commitment through the first couple of practices.

“We’ve had great numbers so far, with almost 200 kids,” Chandler said. “It’s sometimes hard to get kids out of bed in the morning but they’ve shown up and they’ve been hungry and ready to go. It’s exciting to be Panther right now.”

Working with the team early on in practices, coach Chandler was impressed with his team’s ability to retain information from the spring and previous season. In his second season as the head coach at Princeton, he feels like this offseason the team has been able to hit the ground running.

“They’ve remembered so much information from the spring, and it has made our practices the first few days that much better,” Chandler said. “We’re not having to stop and teach and slow things down and start over. These kids know what they need to be doing and we’ve been moving fast and playing fast this fall. We don’t have pads on yet but we’re getting a lot of reps in early on.”

