School security debated at Aug. 7 meeting

The Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees convened a town hall meeting Sunday afternoon and then proceeded to get a wide range of opinion from its constituents on how the school district can improve security on all PISD campuses.

The board convened the meeting and Superintendent Donald McIntyre announced there would be no decisions made.

At issue is how Princeton ISD is going to shore up campus security in light of school shootings, the most of recent of which occurred May 24 in Uvalde, where a gunman entered an elementary school and killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers before police shot him to death.

More than 20 Princeton ISD constituents signed up to deliver remarks to the school board. The recommendations ran across the entire spectrum of thought, from arming teachers and other staff members to hiring more security officers.

Some constituents spoke against arming teachers, while others said that arming faculty was the best deterrent against gun violence in our public school system.

