City holds ribbon cutting for community center

Aug 12, 2022

The Steve and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, located at 416 North Fourth St. hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday, Aug. 6, with city officials and members of the public in attendance.

Councilmember Steve Deffibaugh, one of the building’s namesakes, thanked everyone for attending the event, which marked the end of a long-term development project.

The city approved a leasing agreement with the Princeton Community Development Corporation to administer the facility during its Feb. 14 council meeting. Reservations for the building were opened beginning July 5.

In 2015, the city purchased the tract of land and some of the surrounding area for what used to be a Methodist Church. Renovations began in 2020 and over $1 million has been spent to transform the former church into the community center.

In the past, Deffibaugh has said he thinks the building could host corporate events and weddings. In a presentation to council, CDC and EDC Coordinator DeShawyna Walker said the building could also host birthday parties and other events.

Rentals can be arranged through the Parks and Recreation Department on the city’s website. Inside the building, there are five spaces available for rental including the main hall, two “small” meeting rooms, one “large” meeting room and the outdoor pavilion. The entire facility is also available for rental.

To rent the building, there is a $100 refundable deposit and the minimal rental time is two or four hours, depending on the space. Individuals hosting an event can also rent tables and chairs on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on renting the community center, visit princeton tx.gov/224/Parks-Recreation.

