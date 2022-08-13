Residents view plans for US 380 bypass at TxDOT meeting

Plans for a long-anticipated road project that were the subject of debate were highlighted in a public meeting to give individuals the opportunity to weigh in.

Texas Department of Transportation representatives answered attendees’ questions and addressed concerns during the meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Princeton High School.

The proposed project, a bypass for US 380 beginning at FM 1827 and connecting to CR 560 would mostly cut through land inside the city of Princeton’s boundaries. It would cut across FM 75 and FM 1377, according to the presentation at the meeting.

TxDOT said the proposed alignment was constructed as a result of a feasibility study conducted in spring 2020, using data that is over two years old.

A little under 12 miles of new road would be constructed in the city at a cost of $1.12 billion.

The project proposes the construction of eight travel lanes, four for each direction of travel, frontage roads and onramps and offramps. The existing roadway is four total lanes, two for each direction.

TxDOT argues that the additional construction is necessary because US 380 does not meet current freeway standards, does not have the capacity for current and future traffic volume and lacks pedestrian and bike connectivity, according to its presentation.

Madison Schein, a public information officer with TxDOT, said the August meeting is part of the process, adding that the main goal of Tuesday’s meeting was to solicit public feedback on the project.

“We want to hear from people,” Schein said. “We also want their feedback between now and Aug. 17.”

For the full story, see the Aug. 11 issue of The Princeton Herald.