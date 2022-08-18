Council holds workshop for department budgets

As Princeton continues to move through the budget process, it considered departmental proposals for the 2022-23 budget.

Four departments presented to councilmembers and City Administrator Derek Borg during a budget workshop session Monday, Aug. 8, at the Municipal Center. While each presentation identified needs for departments, no actual numbers were distributed.

Fire Chief Tom Harvey said his department has experienced growth in its call volume, which could necessitate the addition of more equipment and personnel. The department also began manning a third fire station in April 2022, taking over the administration of the Branch Volunteer Fire Station.

“We had hiring and promotions in April of this year. We transitioned some from part-time to full-time and also had some promotions to provide full-time driver/engineer capability at the third station.”

As the call volume has increased, Harvey said there have been impacts to firefighters’ morale along with more injuries and vacation time taken. Additional costs also increased, he added.

“Unanticipated maintenance, fuel and utility costs have plagued the department,” Harvey said. “Our apparatus repairs were haunting this year, and our apparatuses have been on the street causing more maintenance.”

Moving forward, there are some staffing and equipment issues that need to be addressed, said Harvey. The department is dealing with three vacancies in its fire prevention office, making it more difficult to conduct routine fire inspections.

For the full story, see the Aug. 18 issue of The Princeton Herald.