Princeton ISD reports over 900 new students

Students in Princeton left the dog days of summer behind, returning to classrooms last week.

Across Princeton ISD, students re-entered the classroom Thursday, Aug. 11, including at the district’s newest campus, Mary Mayfield Elementary School.

PISD Communications Coordinator Jean Ann Collins said more than 900 new students have enrolled in Princeton ISD schools since the first day of school last year. To help make room for these children, Mary Mayfield Elementary opened its doors for the first time with 566 students.

Mayfield Elementary Principal Jason Brown, who has created the theme “The Greatest Elementary on Earth,” was happy with the school’s maiden first day of school.

“I was so happy to see all the smiling faces of our students and how excited they got whenever they walked into our brand new building,” Brown said. “The teachers have done a great job getting everything ready for them for this upcoming school year.”

Additionally, the district reported a few transportation issues as it integrates new bus routes, said Collins, adding that the transportation department was able to sort through any problems that arose.

“Delays are expected on the first few days of school as people adapt to new routines and procedures and more parents are likely to add to the traffic by dropping their child off on the first day,” said Superintendent Donald McIntyre.

For the full story, see the Aug. 18 issue of The Princeton Herald.