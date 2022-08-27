Princeton rides defense en route to 14-7 win

PRINCETON – If you were looking for offensive fireworks on a Friday night, Jackie Hendricks Stadium wasn’t the place to be.

The defense was the story for both Princeton and Lebanon Trail throughout the opening contest of the 2022 campaign. Even though the Panthers had their own struggles on offense, they still captured the 14-7 win.

Princeton opened the scoring at the beginning of the second quarter when Ladon Mckinney punched it in from one yard to put the Panthers up seven.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Princeton struck again. Presley Self recorded the second rushing touchdown of the game for the Panthers, doubling his team’s advantage.

Lebanon Trail reached the endzone midway through the final frame, but they couldn’t get anything else on the scoreboard.

The Panthers continue their season next week when they travel to Sherman to take on the Bearcats.

By Seth Dowdle, see the full story in next week’s paper.