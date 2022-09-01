Library to host environmental education programs this month

Following a water conservation class taught over the summer, the Princeton library is hosting a few classes to educate residents about native preservation and local birds.

The first class will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Lois Nelson Public Library, located at 323 McKinney Ave.

Environmental Education Coordinator Mary Abercrombie said part of her job is to coordinate with local, community-focused organizations to present or hold activities in the city.

“For our upcoming presentations, we have an individual coming from The Nature Conservancy as well as a few people from the Blackland Prairie Texas Master Naturalists,” Abercrombie said.

The classes also fit into the public engagement model of Abercrombie’s department by connecting residents with resources to keep the ecosystem of the city healthy.

“The mission of the city’s Environmental Education Department is to educate and engage the community in sustainable practices and environmental stewardship,” Abercrombie said. “Environmental education helps keep our drinking water clean, our infrastructure in working condition and our city beautiful.”

In September, the library will host a class titled “Bringing North Texas Prairies Back to Life” Sept. 8 and another called “Rare and Colorful Birds of Texas” at 10 a.m. Sept. 19.

Individuals who miss the two September classes will have two other opportunities Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.

The October class is titled “Common Wading Birds of North Central Texas,” and the November class is “Chirp, Chirp, Who’s There?”

“Hosting these presentations allows residents to get together and learn something new as a community, which fits in with the community outreach aspect of our public engagement strategy,” Abercrombie said. “Being on the same page when it comes to environmental issues is the first step in producing a solution.”

